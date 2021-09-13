'Sunset Chaser' Sara Ali Khan Shares Breathtaking New Pics From Maldives

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has been adding stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation since last week. The actress, who flew to the beach destination few days ago, shared a new photo album on her Instagram feed and it will make you go wow. In the photos, Sara looks breathtaking in orange and pink swimwear. She can be seen sun-bathing and enjoying a gorgeous sunset in the photos. "Only from the heart can you touch the sky," Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption and added hashtags like #sunkissed #sunsetlover #sunsetchaser #peace #love #happiness. Check out the actress' post here:

Every picture in Sara Ali Khan's Maldives album is amazing. And as usual, she captioned these posts in poetic ways. "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant," she wrote in the caption of one of the posts while sharing another, she captioned it: "'In the expectation of wonderful things to happen in the future, one doesn't hear the sound of the wind and sea, the breath and heartbeat this instant'."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as cine-lovers. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Coolie No 1 one star out of five and wrote: "It definitely has more colour and slickness, but all its gloss is strictly superficial. The new version is flashier and louder. The hope clearly is to paper over - and drown out - the sheer pointlessness of the exercise. But no matter what the director and his son, lead actor Varun Dhawan, try, this coolie is anything but numero uno. The 2020 Coolie No 1, released on Amazon Prime Video, is no patch on the 1995 Coolie No 1."

Sara has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush lined up. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.