Sara Ali Khan Is A Sun-Kissed Beach Baby In Her Maldives Pics

Sara Ali Khan may have returned to Maximum City but has left her heart in the Maldives. She recently checked in on Instagram to share some of her favourite memories from her recent getwaway. In the photos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen getting a good dose of Vitamin D as she soaks up the sun in a neon bikini. The 26-year-old actress styled her swimwear look with a printed sarong and some chunky jewellery, adding loads of colours to her beach look. Sara, who never shares a post without interesting captions, described her mood in these words: "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant."

Here's what Sara Ali Khan shared on Instagram recently.

Back in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home with mom Amrita Singh:

When she was in the Maldives, here's how much fun Sara Ali Khan had at the beach destination: "Hum nikle on our jet Ski. Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea. Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free. Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key," Sara Ali Khan wrote for a water ski video with her friends.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with 2018 movie Kedarnath - late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was her first co-star. The same year, Sara also co-starred with Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara Ali Khan's filmography also includes Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush.