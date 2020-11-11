Sunny Leone Is Relieved That 'Bollywood Glamour Is Back' In Her Life. See Pic

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is enjoying her work life and how. The actress, who recently returned to India for work, expressed how relieved she is that "Bollywood glamour is back" in her life in her latest post on Instagram. Sunny posted a stunning photo of herself sporting a blue top and what appears to be black shorts, paired with a tassel jacket. Her make-up is definitely on point in this picture. "Work mode! Bollywood glamour is back in my life! Phew!" the actress captioned her photo featuring her glam look. Sunny Leone lived in Los Angeles for almost 6 months before she flew back to Mumbai. She moved to California earlier this year for the safety of her children.

Sunny Leone is sure happy to be back at work and her recent Instagram entries prove it. From her "in-between shots" selfies to videos featuring her team at work, the actress' posts show her love for glamour. On Tuesday, she posted a picture of herself wearing a transparent face mask and wrote: "Staying protected between shots without destroying my make up." Before that, she shared a group selfie with her team and captioned it: "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all...But happy to see my team."

Sunny Leone has worked in several Hindi films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.