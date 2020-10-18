Sunny Leone Is Making Every Day Of Her Los Angeles Visit Count And How

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone has been staying with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha in Los Angeles since a few months. She keeps her fans updated with her LA life by sharing posts on social media. On Saturday night, she added another picture to her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen happily posing, with the famous Hollywood Sign in the backdrop. In the picture, Sunny can be seen dressed in a blue top and a pair of black shorts. She can be seen wearing a mask in the picture. "Almost time to say goodbye to this beautiful place," the actress captioned her post.

Explaining why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny, in an interview with Times Of India earlier, said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few.