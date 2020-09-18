Sunny Leone Kept A Straight Face While 'Catching Up On World Drama'

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny Leone shared a selfie from her lunch date

"Catching up on world drama," she wrote

Sunny Leone is in California with her family

Sunny Leone's California life is a great one, glimpses of which often make it to her Instagram. Her latest post, however, is a simple selfie from a lunch date, which was shared with a caption about "world drama". Sunny Leone's lunch date was apparently all about "catching up on world drama." She accompanied her straight faced selfie with a quote attributed to author-philanthropist Auliq Ice. "It's funny how people who know the least about you always have the most to say," it read. Sunny Leone's lunch date was not just a regular one. Take a look at her post here:

Sunny Leone is usually accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber on her dates of fun-filled shenanigans. Here are glimpses of their "afternoon date" or when they were spotted chilling in a pool. "Best thing about LA is the sunshine and this guy," wrote Sunny. The couple also got a new car - a brand new Maserati recently.

Apart from hanging out with Daniel Weber, what also keep Sunny Leone are work-out activities. She recently tried out aerial yoga and well, it didn't go as planned. "Who said trying new things was easy! I'll get it...you'll see... lol now stop laughing at me," she told her fans. Sunny Leone is also into "torturing" her legs because this happened:

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are parents to three kids - daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah. The couple moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai in May for the safety of their kids during the coronavirus pandemic.