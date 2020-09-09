Sunny Leone's New Car - She Just Got A Maserati. See Pic

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone )

Highlights Sunny also shared a video from a Maserati showroom

"Excitement for a new car," she captioned it

Sunny Leone shifted to Los Angeles with her family in May

Sunny Leone, who is currently living in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids, purchased a new luxury car by Italian automaker Maserati on Wednesday. The actress' excitement spilled onto Instagram as she shared a picture of herself and Daniel Weber from their brand new car her social media account. Sunny Leone also shared a video from a Maserati showroom earlier in the day on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen pretty excited. Giving a sneak peek into her new car, Sunny Leone wrote: "Yay! Nothing like picking up my new Maserati with Daniel Weber!"

Screenshot of Sunny Leone's Instagram story.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a separate post, Sunny Leone teased her fans by sharing a video from the same Maserati showroom, which she captioned like this: "Exciting stuff happening."

Sunny Leone shifted to Los Angeles with her family in May. The actress recently occupied a spot on the list of trends after she shared a photo of herself "enjoying the extremely hot LA weather!" Check it out here:

The actress recently went on a hike, a glimpse of which she also shared on Instagram. Take a look:

In terms of work, Sunny Leone, who stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5, has worked in several Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.