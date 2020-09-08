Sunny Leone Found A Way To Co-Exist With 'Extremely Hot LA Weather'

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny can be seen dressed in a swimsuit in the picture

She has been staying in LA since a few months

The actress frequently shares videos from

It's another day of sun for Sunny Leone in Los Angeles. The actress, who is currently in the city with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Asher, Noah and Nisha, shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Sunny, dressed in blue swimwear, can be seen chilling in Los Angeles and seems like she is having a great time there (going by her caption). Sunny can be seen wearing a white hat and she used her cosmetic brand Star Struck's make-up. "Enjoying the extremely hot LA weather," Sunny Leone wrote in her post. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress' post is burning up Instagram.

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post:

Last week, Sunny went for a hike and shared a picture from it and she wrote: "From the time I woke up till now I have walked 14 km. LOL and this hike was a part of it. #nofilter. Coronavirus sucks big time."

In a recent interview, Sunny Leone explained why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress told Times Of India earlier, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. The actress has been a part of films such Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.