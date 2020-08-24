Sunny Leone Did Nothing On Sunday - But She Did It Looking Like This

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram entry sums up her Sunday afternoon in a perfect way. The actress, who is living with her family in Los Angeles, posted a picture of herself chilling on what appears to be a sofa in her home. She looks stunning in a bikini, which she paired with a shirt. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sunny captioned it: "Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing!" Sunny Leone's fans are going crazy over her latest picture. They flooded her post with comments such as "super stunning" and "you are the most beautiful actress." Check out the post here:

Sunny Leone has been occupying spots on the list of trends because of her Instagram entries from Los Angeles for quite some time. The actress, a couple of days ago, gave a sneak peek into her pool time, which she enjoyed with her friend Nuria Contreras. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote: "Peace my brothers and sisters! Take a deep breath the year is almost over! And oh yes! This back flop hurts a lot! (just like 2020). Grateful to have friends like Nuria Contreras to spend time with and beat the heat!"

Sunny Leone and her friend Nuria Contreras like to chill in a pool and the actress' previous posts clearly prove it. Check them out here:

Sunny Leone shifted to Los Angeles with her family in May. The actress, who stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5, has worked in several Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.