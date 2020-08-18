Water Baby Sunny Leone Is Busy Sharing Posts From Her Pool Time In Los Angeles

On Monday, Sunny Loene shared a video from her pool time and wrote: "Girls just wanna have fun."

Water Baby Sunny Leone Is Busy Sharing Posts From Her Pool Time In Los Angeles

Sunny Leone with a friend. (courtesy: sunnyleone )

Highlights

  • Sunny posted a picture with her friend on Instagram
  • "Pool time," she captioned her post
  • Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are in Los Angeles along with their kids
New Delhi:

Sunny Leone has actively been sharing posts from her Los Angeles diaries on Instagram. The actress, on Tuesday, posted a picture of herself with a friend on the photo-sharing application. Dressed in purple swimwear, Sunny Leone can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with her friend. "Pool time," Sunny Leone caption the post. The actress splashed her way into the week by sharing a video of herself along with daughter Nisha and she wrote: "Girls just wanna have fun! Nuria Contreras and our beauty Nisha Kaur. More shenanigans tomorrow."

Check out the aforementioned posts here:

Pool time with @nuria.contreras

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny and Daniel Weber got married in 2011 and are parents to three children - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. The couple are currently staying in Los Angeles.

Explaining why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny, in an interview with Times Of India  earlier, said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Sunny Leone became a household name, after she featured in the television reality show Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jism 2. She has been a part of films likes Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. The actress also starred in the web-series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Comments
Sunny LeoneSunny Leone LASunny Leone pool time

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india