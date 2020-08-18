Water Baby Sunny Leone Is Busy Sharing Posts From Her Pool Time In Los Angeles

Sunny Leone with a friend. (courtesy: sunnyleone )

Highlights Sunny posted a picture with her friend on Instagram

"Pool time," she captioned her post

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are in Los Angeles along with their kids

Sunny Leone has actively been sharing posts from her Los Angeles diaries on Instagram. The actress, on Tuesday, posted a picture of herself with a friend on the photo-sharing application. Dressed in purple swimwear, Sunny Leone can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with her friend. "Pool time," Sunny Leone caption the post. The actress splashed her way into the week by sharing a video of herself along with daughter Nisha and she wrote: "Girls just wanna have fun! Nuria Contreras and our beauty Nisha Kaur. More shenanigans tomorrow."

Check out the aforementioned posts here:

Sunny and Daniel Weber got married in 2011 and are parents to three children - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. The couple are currently staying in Los Angeles.

Explaining why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny, in an interview with Times Of India earlier, said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Sunny Leone became a household name, after she featured in the television reality show Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jism 2. She has been a part of films likes Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. The actress also starred in the web-series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.