Sunny Leone's ROFL Summary Of 2020 - Read Her Caption

Posts from Sunny Leone's Los Angeles diaries are getting better and better by the day. The actress, who has been sharing back-to-back posts from her pool time, added another one to her Instagram profile. In the video, Sunny, along with her friend Nuria Contreras, can be seen chilling near the pool. Along with the video, Sunny added a hilarious caption. She sort of described the year 2020 in her post. This is what Sunny wrote: "Peace, my brothers and sisters. Take a deep breath, the year is almost over. ... And oh yes! This back flop hurts a lot (just like 2020).Grateful to have friends like Nuria Contreras to spend time with and beat the heat."

Earlier this week, water baby Sunny Leone shared a selfie from her "pool time." She began the week by sharing a video with her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. "Girls just wanna have fun. Nuria Contreras and our beauty Nisha Kaur. More shenanigans tomorrow. Thanks Nuria for always having us over," she wrote in her post.

Over the weekend, Sunny Leone went to the beach with her husband Daniel Weber. The couple shared identical posts on their respective Instagram profiles:

Sunny Leone is currently staying in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha. Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. The actress has been a part of films such Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.