Sunny Leone's Weekend Well Spent With Pint-Sized Painters, Colours And Canvas

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny shared glimpses of her weekend activity

She said Nisha helped her complete a painting

They painting they made was for a friend

Sunny Leone's life in Los Angeles is all about family time. The 39-year-old actress, who is currently in Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and their kids Nisha, Noah and Asher, revealed she had quite a colourful weekend - painting sessions with her kids kept her busy. Sunny shared glimpses of her painting spree, featuring daughter Nisha, in an Instagram post. She said the particular art piece which she and Nisha created is for a close friend. "Nisha, Noah, Asher and myself made six paintings this weekend and this is the one I made and Nisha helped. A gift for our best friend Aunty Marci. Happy Birthday! We love you so much!"

Nisha is the cutest painter on the block and here's proof:

She recently made a trip to an animal reserve and shared a just a snippet of her ROFL conversation with Daniel Weber in the caption.

This is from when Sunny and Daniel took the kids out to meet fire fighters for a friendly lesson on fire safety measures.

Sunny Leone is still a desi girl at heart and hence, Raksha Bandhan celebrations are a must at her home - be it in Mumbai or Los Angeles.

This photo will always remain special in Sunny Leone's family album as Nisha had became part of their lives on this day three years ago. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017 while Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018.

In May this year, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai for the safety of their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Bollywood, Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll.