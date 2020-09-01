Sunny Leone's Caption For This Pic With Husband Daniel Weber Will Crack You Up

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone and her family, including husband Daniel Weber and their kids, started the week by visiting an animal sanctuary. The actress, who is currently living in Los Angeles, shared a photo from her outing on Instagram and grabbed the attention of her fans with her ROFL caption. The photo features both Sunny and Daniel wearing masks and posing at an animal reserve with a camel in the background. Sunny's caption that is cracking her fans up read: "Found an animal reserve to visit with Daniel Weber and the kids. He wanted me to write, 'Just me, a camel and a donkey!' But that's not so nice Weber! Lol."

From chilling in swimming pools to visiting the beach, Sunny Leone often shares glimpses of how she has been enjoying her life in Los Angeles. Last month, the actress, shared a fun-filled video, in which she can be seen having a whole lot of fun with her friend Nuria Contreras in a pool. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote: "Peace my brothers and sisters! Take a deep breath the year is almost over! And oh yes! This back flop hurts a lot! (just like 2020). Grateful to have friends like Nuria Contreras to spend time with and beat the heat!"

In terms of work, Sunny Leone, who stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5, has worked in several Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.