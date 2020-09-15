Hang In There, Sunny Leone. The Actress Shares ROFL Video Of Herself Practicing Aerial Yoga

Sunny Leone in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone's latest post on Instagram will leave you in splits. The actress, who currently lives in Los Angeles with her family, tried practicing a new exercise recently and the result is hilarious. Sharing a video of herself performing an aerial yoga, in which she can be seen struggling to balance her body on a cloth-based hammock, the actress hilariously wrote: "Who said trying new things was easy! I'll get it...you'll see... lol now stop laughing at me." Sunny Leone can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt and black tights in the clip. Her fans dropped several laughing emojis in the comments section.

Sunny Leone recently posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit but she didn't like it. So, the actress decided to "torture her legs" by working out extensively. She posted a clip of herself performing leg exercises with 10 pounds ankle weights tied to her legs. "The ankle weights are about 10 pounds. So, this is not easy. Since I hated this last bathing suit photo, I decided to torture my legs the next day!" she captioned the post.

In terms of work, Sunny Leone, who stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5, has worked in several Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.