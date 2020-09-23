When Sunny Leone And Daughter Nisha Worked Together As A Team For A Painting

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha make a good team and the actress' latest entry on Instagram proves it. Sunny, who is currently living in Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher, gave a sneak peek into her painting session with Nisha. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen creating a drip painting using pink and gold fluid acrylics outside their garage. Sunny Leone and Nisha can also be seen twinning in pink outfits. Sharing the photo, the actress captioned it like this: "Working together as a team! My little princess Nisha." Take a look:

Sunny Leone often tries her hand at painting with her kids. Earlier this month, she shared a picture collage featuring herself and Nisha creating an art piece. "Nisha, Noah, Asher and myself made 6 paintings this weekend and this is the one I made and Nisha helped. A gift for our best friend, Aunty Marci. Happy Birthday! We love you so much!" she wrote in the caption.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017. In 2018, the couple welcomed sons Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

In terms of work, Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has worked in several Hindi films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Ek Paheli Leela, among others. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.