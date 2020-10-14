Sunny Leone Pledged To Do This On Her Daughter Nisha's 5th Birthday

Nisha Kaur Weber with mom Sunny Leone. (courtesy dunnyleone )

Highlights Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra

"I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message," wrote Sunny

Nisha Kaur Weber celebrates her 5th birthday today

Sunny Leone's birthday wish for daughter Nisha Kaur Weber is anything but ordinary. On Wednesday, the actress shared a picture of Nisha's hands holding a yellow rose. Along with it was a voice over by the birthday girl, who said what she wants for her 5th birthday. "For my birthday, I want all the children around the world, to stand together against evil. That's my wish. Love you all," Nisha Kaur Weber said. In her birthday greeting for Nisha, Sunny Leone wrote: "Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can't believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God."

Later in her post, Sunny Leone added, "For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives."

Sunny wrote, "I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We've reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world. I love you Nisha Kaur and Happy Birthday! #childrenunited #girlpower #nishasbday."

See Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, who got married on January 20, 2011, had adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra. They also welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. She stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.