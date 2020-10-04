Another Day, Another Post From Sunny Leone's In-House Art Session With Fam

Sunny Leone with daughter Nisha. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post added a dose of brightness to our Sunday mornings. How, you ask? Well, the actress shared a video of an artwork that she created along with her children Noah, Asher and her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, who she described as her "little baby Picasso." In the video posted by her on her Instagram profile, Sunny can be seen happily posing with the artwork. She captioned the post: "My little baby Picasso Nisha made the one in the center and I made the ones on the sides. Noah and Asher helped a little." She signed off the post saying, "Team effort."

The actress frequently shares videos and pictures from her in-house painting sessions on Instagram. "Working together as a team! My little princess Nisha," she captioned a post in which she could be seen painting with her daughter Nisha.

Here are some more post from Sunny Leone's painting session with her family. The actress is currently staying in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Asher, Noah and Nisha.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Nisha, who they had adopted from an orphanage in Maharashtra.

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few.