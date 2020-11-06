Sunny Leone, Who Flew Back To Mumbai After 6 Months, Is Ready For A 'New Adventure'

Sunny Leone shared this selfie (courtesy sunnyleone)

Actress Sunny Leone, on her way to Mumbai from Los Angeles, shared a bunch of updates on Instagram. Sunny Leone temporarily moved to California in May for the safety for her kids. After six months, she's returned to Maximum City. While taking off from Los Angeles, the 39-year-old actress wrote that she's all set to embark on a "new adventure" in Mumbai: "6 months... it's time to come home Mumbai! New adventure!" Sunny travelled to Mumbai minus her family, as she wrote this heart-warming message in an Instagram story: "Hmm... on my way. Heavy heart leaving my family. But it's time to go back to work!"

Sunny shared a selfie with glasses and a face-mask on - mandatory safety precautions for travel during the pandemic. From her transit stop, Sunny Leone wrote that she can't wait for the travel to end at destination Mumbai: "Just want the day to end! Mood."

Here's what Sunny Leone posted from her journey from Los Angeles to Mumbai:

Before her international travel, Sunny Leone and her family self-quarantined at home for a week: "Almost time to come home!! Quarantine alone with family until I'm on a plane! Not going near anyone!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, here's how her quarantine Halloween celebrations looked like:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three kids - they adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 while twins Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber had flown to California for the safety of their three kids when India was in lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic.