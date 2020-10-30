Sunny Leone Is Perfectly OK But 'Not Going Near Anyone' - Here's Why

Sunny Leone in Los Angeles (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who temporarily moved to Los Angeles in May, said in an Instagram post that finally it's "almost time" for her to fly back home, which it appears she means Mumbai. The 39-year-old actress and her husband Daniel Weber had flown to California for the safety of their three kids when India was in lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. After almost six months, Sunny wrote on Instagram: "Almost time to come home!" But ahead of her international travel, Sunny said that she and her family will be quarantined as a precautionary measure: "Quarantine alone with family until I'm on a plane! Not going near anyone! Just one last stop to smell the roses."

Here's the photo Sunny Leone shared from her last outing in Los Angeles before she starts her home quarantine:

On Mother's Day, Sunny Leone revealed to her Instafam that she had flown to a safe haven in Los Angeles: "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both Daniel and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus - our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles," she wrote. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three kids - they adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 while twins Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll. She's starred in films like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love.