Winter Is Here For Sunny Leone And So Are Her 'Fuzzy Green Socks'

Sunny Leone, who was just getting used to the "extremely hot LA weather" is now gearing up for winters and how. The actress, who has been staying in Los Angeles with her family for the last few months, shared a picture of herself happily posing for the camera. In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a yellow top, a pair of blue denims and her "fuzzy green socks." Sunny styled her hair in a high ponytail. She wrote in her caption: "Super cold in LA now!" She added, "The fuzzy green socks are out. LOL!" Sunny's Instafam loved her simple yet chic look and filled up the comments section of her post with heart emojis.

The actress, also a fan of LA's sunny weather, found a way to beat the heat by spending time in the pool. "Enjoying the extremely hot LA weather," she captioned the post. This is the post we are talking about:

Sunny Leone, who has been staying with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha in Los Angeles since a few months, keeps her fans updated with her LA life by sharing posts on social media. During an interview earlier this year, Sunny explained why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic and told Times Of India, "It was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."