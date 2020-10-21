Sunny Leone Gifts Daniel Weber The 'Best Husband' Title Because 'Sometimes I'm Impossible To Deal With'

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who often shares goofy posts featuring her husband Daniel Weber, wished him with a heart-warming note on his birthday. Sunny picked out a stunning couple photo and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my one and only!" On Daniel Weber's birthday, Sunny gifted him the "best husband" and "best dad" tags, along with the sweetest message ever: "Daniel, life is crazy... hard... and maybe sometimes I'm impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever!" Sunny also made a resolution on behalf of both of them on Daniel's birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday my love and let's rock this coming year together! It's 'GO' time baby!"

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, just like this forever:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are couple goals in every way. From playing a game of sequence midnight to annoying each other with practical jokes, Sunny and Daniel keep each other entertained in every possible way. Sunny Leone's Instagram is filled with these beautiful couple memories. Nothing beats some "quality time" with Daniel Weber, after all.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three kids - they adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 while twins Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018. In July this year, Sunny and Daniel celebrated the day Nisha joined the family three years ago with a get together at their Los Angeles home. In May this year, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai for the safety of their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.