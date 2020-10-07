Here's What Sunny Leone Did After Her First Day Of Boxing

Sunny Leone shared this image. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who has been staying with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha in Los Angeles since a few months, keeps her fans updated with her LA life by sharing posts on social media. On Wednesday evening, she shared a picture collage, which had before-and-after pictures from a boxing session. In the first picture, the actress can be seen posing with gloves in her hands. She can also be seen wearing a mask in the picture. The second one is a selfie from the car. Sunny described the first day of the boxing session as "torture" and she wrote in her caption: "First day of boxing! Before and after. LOL! My face is red like a tomato." She added, "After this torture I've decided to do it again."

In an interview earlier this year, Sunny Leone explained why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress told Times Of India earlier, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. The actress has been a part of films such Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.