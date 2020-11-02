Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Dressed Up On Halloween To Do Nothing. See Pics

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber on Halloween (courtesy sunnyleone )

We want some of Sunny Leone's happy-go-lucky vibe. The 39-year-old actress celebrated Halloween with her husband Daniel Weber by dressing up in fancy costumes and... doing nothing. Sunny Leone is all set to fly back to India and is practicing home quarantine as precautionary measure before she travels between countries. Which means, there was no Halloween party this year and Sunny's husband Daniel Weber was her only partner-in-crime. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber sported goofy ensembles for Halloween and opted for a quirky photoshoot - because that's all they could do. "Happy Halloween! I hope everyone had fun this year... my most favourite Holiday of the year. Daniel and I got dressed to do a whole lot of nothing! LOL. But we still had a great time," Sunny captioned her photos on Instagram.

Last week, Sunny Leone said that she has decided to move back to Mumbai after spending some six months in Los Angeles. She shared a photo from her one last trip around the neighbourhood and wrote: "Almost time to come home! Quarantine alone with family until I'm on a plane!! Not going near anyone! Just one last stop to smell the roses."

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three kids - they adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 while twins Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber had flown to California for the safety of their three kids when India was in lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Bollywood, Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll.