Sunny Leone's Guide To 'Staying Protected' During Shoots 'Without Destroying Make-Up'

Sunny Leone, who recently flew back to India from Los Angeles, showed us how to "stay protected" on shoot "without destroying make-up" like a pro in her latest Instagram entry. The actress was living in California temporarily and returned to Mumbai earlier this month because of work. Going by her previous posts, it appears that her husband Daniel Weber and their kids are still in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Sunny posted a picture of herself sporting an unique transparent face mask and wrote: "Staying protected between shots without destroying my make up." She can be seen wearing a black outfit in the photograph.

Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Since her arrival in Mumbai, Sunny Leone has been sharing updates about her work schedule. Earlier on Tuesday, she shared a picture of herself and her team - all of them wearing face masks - and wrote: "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all...But happy to see my team!"

She also shared a glimpse of getting ready for a shoot.

Sunny returned to Mumbai after 6 months. A couple of days ago, she posted a picture of herself from a flight and wrote: "After 6months, it's time to come home Mumbai! New adventure!" Take a look:

See how Sunny Leone celebrated Halloween in Los Angeles with her family before her flight to India.

Sunny Leone is known for featuring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll. She has worked in several Hindi films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.