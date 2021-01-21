Sunny Leone, Bullied As Kid, Says, 'It Has Carried Through My Entire Life'

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, in a recent interview with Times Of India, opened up about being bullied as a kid and the effect that it had on her throughout her life. Sunny said that bullying is "not fun," and added, "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and face and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun." She added, "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling." A few instances where Sunny was bullied as a kid, were shown in the web-series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, which showcased the actress' journey in showbiz and her personal life.

During the interview, Sunny Leone said that "bullying is like a circle." She told Times Of India, "But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around so usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else. So, if you are being bullied maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others maybe how we are being treated also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards."

The actress also talked about taking up a stand against the bully and asking for help when required. She said, "Make your statement or tell someone to stop. That's usually, sometimes it might work, I wouldn't say that it would always work, because they don't want to build false hope. But I think if you're consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop."

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few.