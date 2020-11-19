Pic: Sunny Leone, All Dressed Up, Is 'Heading To'...

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who flew back to Los Angeles right before Diwali, left her Instafam quite confused on Thursday, courtesy her latest Instagram post. The actress, who has been sharing glimpses of her shoot diaries on her Instagram stories, posted a picture of herself, in which she can be seen all dressed up. She looks stunning in a shimmery black dress which she paired with a blue jacket. She can be seen holding a pair of silver stilettos in one hand. "Headed to work? Headed to buy groceries? Or just going for a stroll? Hmmm...," Sunne Leone wrote in the caption.

"This is party look...gorgeous," commented one of the users on the actress' post while another wrote: "This look is too glam for a stroll." Many of her fans summed up her look by commenting "stunning."

Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny Leone was living in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids before she returned back to Mumbai for a brief period. However, to celebrate Diwali with her family, Sunny flew to California last week.

For Diwali, she wore a pretty blue kurta-salwar and shared stunning pictures of herself and her husband on Instagram. "Glad to be with family and my bestie, Daniel," she captioned one of her posts.

And here's what Sunny Leone shared when she was working in Mumbai earlier this month:

Sunny Leone has worked in several Hindi films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.