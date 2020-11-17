Sunny Leone Checked Into Los Angeles Just In Time For Diwali. Pics Here

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber on Diwali (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny Leone shared Diwali pics on Instagram

"Glad to be with family and my bestie," she wrote

Sunny Leone was in Mumbai for a brief stay

Actress Sunny Leone, who was briefly in Mumbai, flew back to Los Angeles to celebrate Diwali with her family. Earlier this year, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber had flown to California for the safety of their three kids when India was in lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. After six months in Los Angeles, she travelled to Mumbai for a brief stay earlier this month. While Sunny flew to Mumbai. her kids and husband stayed on in California. After flying back to Los Angeles from Maximum City, Sunny checked in on Instagram with Diwali photos. A few days late, here's what Sunny shared on Instagram: "Happy Diwali Everyone! I hope you all had a great one."

Sharing a selfie with husband Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone wrote: "Glad to be with family and my bestie."

Sunny Leone is one for making the most of festivals. On Halloween, she was in home quarantine ahead of flying to Mumbai, but she made sure the day was a whole lot of fun. "Daniel and I got dressed to do a whole lot of nothing! LOL. But we still had a great time," she wrote.

Raksha Bandhan at Sunny Leone's home kind of looked this cute.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three kids - they adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 while twins Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018. In Bollywood, Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll.