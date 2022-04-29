Sonam Kapoor Got It From Her Mama Sunita Who Got It From Her Own Mama

Sunita Kapoor posted this throwback of her mom. (courtesy: kapoor.sunita)

They say a daughter is a reflection of her mother. And, making us recall this line is none other than Sunita Kapoor. She has shared a beautiful throwback picture of her mother on Instagram. And, everyone is swooning over it. The first thing that her online family pointed at is Sunita Kapoor's resemblance to her mother. Director-choreographer, Farah Khan wrote, “You look just like her.” Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja followed suit. She wrote, “Yes you look exactly like your mom, Sunita.” Designer Masaba Gupta called it, “Wow. How beautiful.” Rhea Kapoor's sister-in-law, Karishma Boolani has left a bunch of red hearts under the pic.

Sunita Kapoor has shared the pic with a heartwarming caption. She wrote, “Missing you, Mom. I have so much left to say.”

Sunita Kapoor's Instagram page is filled with throwback moments. And, we all love her for sharing wonderful memories with us on social media. On her daughter Sonam Kapoor's birthday last year, Sunita Kapoor came with a set of amazing pictures. The opening slide is pure gold. It is an oh-so-cute frame of little Sonam. Her side note read, “Happy birthday my darling daughter. I miss you so much. There are so many things I want for you…So many wishes for you in my heart. But my greatest wish is that you always remember how much you are loved. Because you are such a beautiful and unique person .. love you so much beta.”

And, to mark her sister-in-law Reena Marwah's birthday, Sunita Kapoor once again looked into her family album and pulled out a few priceless moments. For the caption box, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Happiest birthday to my darling sister-in-law. Love you the most.”

Sunita Kapoor's Instagram uploads are pure gold. Agree, right?