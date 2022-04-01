To Miss India 1969 Kavita Singh, A Birthday Wish From Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor wish for Kavita Singh (Courtesy: anilskapoor)

Highlights It's former Miss India Kavita Singh's birthday

Anil Kapoor has wished his sister-in-law

He has shared throwback photos of Kavita

After Sunita Kapoor and Sonam, Anil Kapoor has wished former Miss India Kavita Singh. He shared throwback photos of Kavita with the family and wrote a sweet note. For the unversed, Kavita Singh is Sunita Kapoor's elder sister and won Miss India in 1969. Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for Kavita reads, "Miss India 1969 Kaveeta Singh, top most model in the 70s and now a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, elder sister to my wife Sunita @kapoor.sunita and masi to my kids Sonam, Rhea and Harsh! Definitely one of the finest interior decorators in India today. Period. Happy 70th Birthday Kaveeta! We are all so so proud of you always! Lucky to have a friend and sister-in-law like you! @kaveeta.singh!"

Check out Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for Kavita Singh:

Sunita Kapoor also shared throwback photos of her elder sister and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the Wonder Woman of our family...We are not celebrating how old you are, I am celebrating how wonderful you are: It's your birthday and I am thinking about all the many good times we've shared , we are celebrating your strength, love and how blessed we are to have you in our lives. I might not say it often but I really appreciate all that you do and feel so grateful for your love . Love you so much. Have the best bday ever.. "

Sonam Kapoor wished her aunt in the sweetest way. Sharing photos of Kavita Singh, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Masi. Love you lots."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.