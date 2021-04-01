Spotted: Former Miss India Kavita Singh In Sister Sunita Kapoor's Birthday Post For Her

Sunita Kapoor shared this photo of Kavita Singh (courtesy kapoor.sunita)

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor knows just how to make birthdays special. On Thursday, she marked her sister Kavita Bhambhani Singh's birthday with a heart-warming post. Kavita Singh is a former beauty queen - she was crowned Miss India Universe in 1969. She is currently and interior designer and art curator based out of Mumbai. Sharing some of her favourite photos of Kavita Singh, Sunita Kapoor added this heartfelt note: "Darling Kavi.. Happiest birthday... You are an amazing sister, an inspiration with your hard work , dedication and and perseverance. Together we've shared our joys and sorrows and so much more. I may not say this often but I am blessed to have a sister like you. Love you."

On Kavita Singh's birthday last year, Sunita Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor wished her aunt with a heart-warming post. Sharing a throwback photo, in which a baby version of Sonam Kapoor can be seen perched on Kavita Singh's lap, the Neerja star had written: "Happy happy birthday masu love you tons!"

In 2019, Kavita Singh trended a great deal when Sunita Kapoor shared this post on her birthday. "Happy, happy birthday to an amazing sister... May you always be blessed with all the abundance... love you," Sunita had written for Kavita Singh.

Kavita Singh married industrialist Jasjit Singh after a short stint as a model. They are parents to a daughter named Nandini. Meanwhile, Sunita Kapoor is married to actor Anil Kapoor and they are parents to daughters Sonam and Rhea, and son Harshvardhan. Sonam and Harshvardhan are also actors while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Rhea also doubles as her sister's stylist.