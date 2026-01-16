Suniel Shetty's Advice To Son Ahan Before Joining <i>Border 2</i>: 'Grab It With Both Hands And Hold On To It'

Border 2 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious patriotic films in recent times, carrying forward the legacy of the 1997 blockbuster Border, a film that remains deeply etched in the memory of Indian cinema lovers.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel brings together an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh playing pivotal roles.

Adding a deeply emotional layer to the project is the casting of Ahan Shetty, who will be seen playing a naval officer in the film.

For Suniel Shetty, Border holds a special place in his life and career. He was a part of the original film, portraying a brave soldier who sacrifices his life for the nation.

Nearly three decades later, history comes full circle as his son steps into the Border universe, this time donning the uniform in Border 2.

Speaking about Ahan joining the cast, Suniel Shetty grew visibly emotional and choked up as he shared the advice he gave his son before he began this new chapter.

"The only thing I told him was, I don't know how much your father has achieved, but he has got a lot of love and respect. Keep that. Because it will come to you. The minute it comes to you, grab it with both hands and hold on to it, value it," Sunil said.

The actor revealed that while he does not openly express his emotions to Ahan, he closely follows public reactions to his son's work. "I have been watching the videos of Ahan, I am seeing what the comments are, what the media is saying about him. When you read such warm feelings towards him, it's only tears that you get in your eyes. I don't express it to him, I just tell him, good job."

Suniel Shetty also spoke passionately about the importance of integrity and gratitude in the film industry, stressing that producers must be respected and valued.

"Treat your producer like he is the beyond and end all of everything because he is the one who brings the Lakshmi in. We treat producers as production managers, we need to stop doing that," he said, adding that without producers, the industry simply cannot survive.

He cited examples of how strong producer-backed ecosystems have helped the industry grow. "If we didn't have T-Series, Dharma, Yash Raj, our industry would have shut down. See Dinesh Vijan, because of him, three more companies have come to put equity into films. Saregama has become a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Universal Music has partnered with Excel Entertainment, Dharma has collaborated with the Poonawallas. Don't be jealous of them, be happy. Someday, if you work like they do, somebody will back you too. So pray for your producer."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in a new avatar as the host and mentor of the upcoming reality show Bharat Ke Founders, where he will guide and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs across the country, adding yet another meaningful chapter to his diverse career.