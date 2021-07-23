Suhana Khan Through The Eyes Of Mom Gauri. See Stunning Pics

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Highlights Gauri Khan clicked Suhana's pictures

"Yes! Blue is my favourite colour," wrote Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan studies in New York

Suhana Khan shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile on Friday night. Can you guess who clicked the pictures? Well, it was Gauri Khan, who turned photographer for her daughter Suhana and we are impressed. In the pictures, Suhana can be seen being her stunning self as she chills by the pool, dressed in a white top and blue denim shorts. Suhana captioned the post: "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford." Gauri Khan, posting a similar set of pictures on her Instagram profile, wrote: "Yes! Blue is my favourite colour."

Take a look at Suhana Khan's post here:

This is what Gauri Khan posted:

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 23, (their eldest child), Suhana and 8-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (21) is pursuing her higher studies while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Besides being a film producer, Gauri Khan is also an interior decorator and she has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Last year, she made her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.

Suhana Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.