The Stunning Interiors Of Gauri Khan's New Project With Manish Malhotra

Gauri Khan teased her Instafam with glimpses from her next project on Tuesday. The interior decorator posted photographs from what she described as "one fun project." This one is a little extra special. Why you ask? Well, because it happens to be with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also happens to be a close friend of Gauri and her husband Shah Rukh Khan. She shared a few snippets from the place and she wrote in her caption: "Two creative heads on one fun project." She added the hashtags #design, #studio, #library # workfromhome, #gaurikhandesigns... "Sneak Peak," she wrote. She also posted a picture with Manish Malhotra.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri announced that they have collaborated with Airbnb to rent out their home in Panchsheel Park, New Delhi. "Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with Airbnb, a lucky duo will get a chance to be our guest," Gauri Khan wrote.

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Other than that, she is a film producer and made her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.