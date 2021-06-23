An Entry From Gauri's Collection Of 'Good Times' With Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Interior designer Gauri Khan just lit up our Instagram feeds with her latest entry that features her with her husband, actor Shah Rukh khan. The throwback picture that Gauri Khan shared on Instagram features the couple attending an event. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a black suit which he paired with a silver tie, while Gauri can be seen exuding elegance in a grey dress. Sharing the throwback picture on Instagram, Gauri Khan wrote: "Collect moments and good times." The stunning throwback picture has already sent the Internet into a tizzy with fans dropping scores of comments on the post. "Love," a fan commented on the post, while most other dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Gauri Khan's post here:

This isn't the first time that we have chanced upon a blast from the golden past featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Earlier on Holi, we found a throwback video of the couple dancing at a Holi party. The video was shared by filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The video also featured Madhuri Dixit, Chunky Panday and some other celebs.

Check out the aforementioned video here:

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married on October 25 in the year 1991. The couple's love story is quite famous. They dated for six years before getting married.

As mentioned above, Gauri Khan is an interior designer by profession. She recently designed the office of Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.