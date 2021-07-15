Suhana Khan Was The Life And Soul Of This New York Party. See Pic

From Suhana Khan's Instagram (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Hello there, Suhana Khan! Shah Rukh Khan's daughter lives in New York and often shares glimpses of her life in the Big Apple on Instagram. On Wednesday, Suhana Khan dropped a snippet from New York's night life scenes on Instagram. Suhana Khan's Instagram post appears to be her favourite moment from a party she checked into with her friends. Suhana captioned her post with a cryptic phrase and she wrote: "Red moon low in the sky", but the look and feel of her photo explains it perfectly. Suhana Khan, who already has a reputation as a fashionista, was every bit stunning in a little black dress with a tie-up back. Suhana accessorized her all-black look with a Balenciaga hand bag, which added a pop of blue to her monochrome look.

Looks like Suhana Khan was the life and soul of this party:

Suhana Khan's love for little black dresses is also apparent in this stunning photo:

Suhana Khan's Instagram is a style file of her favourite looks. Here's browsing through her fashion diaries and taking notes:

Suhana Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child - the couple are also parents to AbRam, 8, and Aryan, 23. Suhana is part of Bollywood's gen-next circle, also comprising Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Suhana aspires to be an actress and will pursue her career dreams only after finishing studying. Suhana has already featured in her first magazine cover for Vogue in 2018.