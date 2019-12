Street Dancer 3D First Look: Varun Dhawan Is Set For The Battle And How

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan in the film. (Image courtesy: varundvn )

The makers of Street Dancer 3D shared the first look poster of the film and TBH the poster is making the wait for the trailer all the more difficult. The poster features the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan. In the poster, Varun Dhawan can be seen wearing a ripped black hoodie and the expression on his face is quite intense. Along with the poster, the makers of the film also announced that the trailer will be out on December 18. Sharing the film's poster on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote: "Boom! Trailer out on December 18. Only 7 sleep days away."

Meanwhile, the film's lead actress Shraddha Kapoor also shared the poster and she wrote: "The battle is about to begin." Check out the poster of Street Dancer 3D here:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor frequently shared posts from the sets of Street Dancer 3D. After wrapping up the film's schedule, both the actors wrote extensive posts. "We dance to express not to impress. Wow! I'm so excited for everyone to see what we have done. Remo D'Souza, I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I'm sad it's over but now," read an excerpt from Varun Dhawan's post.

Here's what Shraddha Kapoor posted after the film's wrap:

Street Dancer 3D went on floors earlier this year. The film is the third installment of the popular dance based ABCD series, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film is slated to release on January 24 next year.