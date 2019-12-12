Street Dancer 3D First Look: Varun Dhawan Is Set For The Battle And How

Highlights
- The trailer of Street Dancer 3D will release on December 18
- The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi
- The film has been directed by Remo D'Souza
The makers of Street Dancer 3D shared the first look poster of the film and TBH the poster is making the wait for the trailer all the more difficult. The poster features the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan. In the poster, Varun Dhawan can be seen wearing a ripped black hoodie and the expression on his face is quite intense. Along with the poster, the makers of the film also announced that the trailer will be out on December 18. Sharing the film's poster on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote: "Boom! Trailer out on December 18. Only 7 sleep days away."
Meanwhile, the film's lead actress Shraddha Kapoor also shared the poster and she wrote: "The battle is about to begin." Check out the poster of Street Dancer 3D here:
SAHEJ-we dance to express not to impress. Wow im so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I'm sad its over but now jan 24 th you will meet the street dancers
Here's what Shraddha Kapoor posted after the film's wrap:
We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It's been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man - Remo sir. @remodsouza Our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams. Bhushanji, for believing in this film. VD, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. @varundvn Prabhu sir - you've blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora - you crazy amazing dancer you! @norafatehi Dadu - thank you for shooting our film so amazingly. Kruts & Shetts, you both are the lifeline of our film and have choreographed everything in the most incredible way and have kept the faith throughout! @iamkrutimahesh @rahuldid Nivadi, my bulbul, thank you for being my pillar through all the rehearsals and for inspiring me through every tough step. @niveditaasharma To all my fellow actors and dancers - I love you guys so much that words just won't be able to express it. All the silly laughs and tp that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges! Love you guys too much!!! Shrads, Nix, Tan, Nam @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak - you lovely, mad girls. What would I do without you'll? Maahek and Praveen! @_praveen_nair @maaheknair You both are so inspiring. Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful. To the helpful physios - Rashi, Shinoj and Fatema who have made sure I can continue dancing despite all injuries. And doc Kalpesh - the most awesome chiropractor in town. My boys - Raju, Jeetu and Atul : for being with me every step of the way, taking the best care of me. Lekha - my manager. For coming in to my life! And lastly but mostly importantly, my family and loved ones. For always being the wind beneath my wings. A BIG thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone's worked so so hard and now it'll all be put together for all of you to see on January 24, 2020! #Memories #FilmWrap #SD3
Street Dancer 3D went on floors earlier this year. The film is the third installment of the popular dance based ABCD series, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film is slated to release on January 24 next year.