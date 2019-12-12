Street Dancer 3D First Look: Varun Dhawan Is Set For The Battle And How

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan in the film. (Image courtesy: varundvn )

Highlights The trailer of Street Dancer 3D will release on December 18

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi

The film has been directed by Remo D'Souza

The makers of Street Dancer 3D shared the first look poster of the film and TBH the poster is making the wait for the trailer all the more difficult. The poster features the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan. In the poster, Varun Dhawan can be seen wearing a ripped black hoodie and the expression on his face is quite intense. Along with the poster, the makers of the film also announced that the trailer will be out on December 18. Sharing the film's poster on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote: "Boom! Trailer out on December 18. Only 7 sleep days away."

Meanwhile, the film's lead actress Shraddha Kapoor also shared the poster and she wrote: "The battle is about to begin." Check out the poster of Street Dancer 3D here: