Inside Street Dancer 3D Wrap Party With Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi And Others

The team of Street Dancer 3D at the party.

Highlights The film's wrap-up party was hosted on Tuesday night Prabhu Deva was also present at the party Street Dancer 3D is slated to release in January next year

The team of Street Dancer 3D wrapped the schedule of their film and they couldn't have celebrated in a better way. On Tuesday, the makers of the film hosted a special party, which was attended by the film's cast. The film's lead pair - Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan put their most fashionable foot forward at the party. Nora Fatehi, who is the latest addition to the ABCD family was also present at the party. Film's director Remo D'Souza arrived at the party along with his wife while Prabhu Deva came solo. Check out the pictures from last night's party here:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor at the party.

The entire team of Street Dancer 3D happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Team Street Dancer 3D photographed together.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has earlier worked with Remo D'Souza and Varun in the dance-based film ABCD 2, showed up in an all-black outfit. Shraddha picked a black corset dress from the shelves of Dolce And Gabbana.

Shraddha Kapoor at the party.

Varun Dhawan opted for a white-on-white look, which he paired with blue denims. We couldn't help but notice the actor's brand new Michael Jackson tattoo.

Varun Dhawan at the party.

For the wrap-up party, Nora picked white separates. She accentuated her look with an OTT belt.

Nora Fatehi photographed at the party.

Here are some more pictures from the party:

Remo D'Souza with Prabhu Deva.

Divya Khosla Kumar with Bhushan Kumar.

Salman Yusuff Khan at the party.

Raghav Juyal was also present at the party.

Over the weekend, Varun and Shraddha shared their experiences of working in the film by sharing some of their favourite memories from the sets of Street Dancer 3D. Take a look at their posts here:

Street Dancer 3D went on floors earlier this year. The film is the third installment of the popular dance based ABCD series, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film is slated to release on January 24 next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.