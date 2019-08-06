Varun Dhawan's Fee For Street Dancer 3D Is A Whopping 33 Crore: Report

Varun Dhawan co-stars with Shraddha in Street Dancer 3D (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan has an impressive line-up of films and looks like also impressive looking pay-cheques. A Pinkvilla exclusive report states that the 32-year-old actor has been signed for a whopping amount for the Remo D'Souza-directed Street Dancer 3D. The makers have promoted the project as "India's biggest dance film", so don't be too surprised when Pinkvilla says Varun Dhawan's report fee for the movie is Rs 33 crore. "Varun is clearly going to be one of the highest paid actors from the younger generation. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The source further adds that the makers tool the decision keeping in mind Varun's huge fan-following not just on the big screen but also amongst the TV audience: "The call was taken keeping his satellite reach in mind. His films usually work tremendously well on TV and the makers are also reaping huge benefits of the same."

Pinkvilla reports that the makers are in talks to sell the satellite rights of the movie to a prime television channel and a share of the TV deal will be added to Varun's fee: "They plan to sell the satellite rights to a leading channel for an unbelievable price and the channel is okay with it because Varun promises great viewership on the small screen too. The actor has got a signing amount of Rs 10-11 crore and the remaining remuneration will be given to him from the money the producers make from the satellite and digital rights."

In Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor, who came on board after Katrina Kaif's exit for the movie. The movie went on floors in January this year and wrapped with a blockbuster party in July. Varun and Shraddha co-star with Nora Fatehi in the movie.

Super Dancer 3D is the third instalment of the popular dance based ABCD series, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film is all set to hit screens on January 24 next year.

