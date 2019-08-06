Varun Dhawan's Fee For Street Dancer 3D Is A Whopping 33 Crore: Report

Highlights
Varun Dhawan has an impressive line-up of films and looks like also impressive looking pay-cheques. A Pinkvilla exclusive report states that the 32-year-old actor has been signed for a whopping amount for the Remo D'Souza-directed Street Dancer 3D. The makers have promoted the project as "India's biggest dance film", so don't be too surprised when Pinkvilla says Varun Dhawan's report fee for the movie is Rs 33 crore. "Varun is clearly going to be one of the highest paid actors from the younger generation. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D," the publication quoted a source as saying.
The source further adds that the makers tool the decision keeping in mind Varun's huge fan-following not just on the big screen but also amongst the TV audience: "The call was taken keeping his satellite reach in mind. His films usually work tremendously well on TV and the makers are also reaping huge benefits of the same."
Pinkvilla reports that the makers are in talks to sell the satellite rights of the movie to a prime television channel and a share of the TV deal will be added to Varun's fee: "They plan to sell the satellite rights to a leading channel for an unbelievable price and the channel is okay with it because Varun promises great viewership on the small screen too. The actor has got a signing amount of Rs 10-11 crore and the remaining remuneration will be given to him from the money the producers make from the satellite and digital rights."
We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It's been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man - Remo sir. @remodsouza Our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams. Bhushanji, for believing in this film. VD, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. @varundvn Prabhu sir - you've blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora - you crazy amazing dancer you! @norafatehi Dadu - thank you for shooting our film so amazingly. Kruts & Shetts, you both are the lifeline of our film and have choreographed everything in the most incredible way and have kept the faith throughout! @iamkrutimahesh @rahuldid Nivadi, my bulbul, thank you for being my pillar through all the rehearsals and for inspiring me through every tough step. @niveditaasharma To all my fellow actors and dancers - I love you guys so much that words just won't be able to express it. All the silly laughs and tp that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges! Love you guys too much!!! Shrads, Nix, Tan, Nam @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak - you lovely, mad girls. What would I do without you'll? Maahek and Praveen! @_praveen_nair @maaheknair You both are so inspiring. Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful. To the helpful physios - Rashi, Shinoj and Fatema who have made sure I can continue dancing despite all injuries. And doc Kalpesh - the most awesome chiropractor in town. My boys - Raju, Jeetu and Atul : for being with me every step of the way, taking the best care of me. Lekha - my manager. For coming in to my life! And lastly but mostly importantly, my family and loved ones. For always being the wind beneath my wings. A BIG thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone's worked so so hard and now it'll all be put together for all of you to see on January 24, 2020! #Memories #FilmWrap #SD3
In Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor, who came on board after Katrina Kaif's exit for the movie. The movie went on floors in January this year and wrapped with a blockbuster party in July. Varun and Shraddha co-star with Nora Fatehi in the movie.
Super Dancer 3D is the third instalment of the popular dance based ABCD series, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film is all set to hit screens on January 24 next year.
