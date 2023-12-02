Step Inside Kareena Kapoor's Walk-In Closet. See What She Posted

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who loves to share posts from different facets of her life, shared a set of new pictures on her Instagram profile on Saturday morning. Kareena Kapoor, being her usual stunning self, can be seen posing in her walk-in-closet. She captioned the post, "Last night in my closet." The actress can be seen dressed in a classic LBD as she poses for the camera. We got a glimpse of the closet and it surely does look like a fashionista's dream come true. That bag collection though. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis in the comments. "Stunning," commented Natasha Poonawalla. A lot of fans made references to Kareena's iconic character Poo in the comments. "PHAT," wrote a fan quoting a K3G dialogue. "Queen slaying in black," added another. Another K3G reference was made in the comments - "Kon he ye jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha looks." "The marvelous Bebo," another user added.

Swipe to see the photos of Kareena Kapoor's closet:

Kareena Kapoor attended an episode of Koffee With Karan 8 last month and she slayed. "A roast to friendship and more #KoffeeWithKaran," she captioned the post. She was accompanied by sister-in-law Alia Bhatt.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She captioned the post, "It's about time...Rejoining forces with the cop verse Singham Again."

See Kareena Kapoor's look from Singham Again here:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai earlier this year.