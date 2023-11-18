Kareena Kapoor's Post For Her 'Hot Husband' Saif Ali Khan Is Everything

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently on a vacation to an undisclosed beach location. Kareena shared a few images of Saif Ali Khan from the holiday abode with a fun caption. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a white tee-shirt and blue shorts. He can be seen wearing black shades while his hair is wet. He can be seen posing on a beach. Saif can be seen looking downwards in a couple of pictures. In one picture, he can be seen looking at a distant. On Saif's tee-shirt, "Beach Gstaad" is written. Kareena referred to that and wrote in her caption, "Is he advertising the next holiday destination ....while still on holiday!!!???? My hot husband#My Saifu." For context, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's one of the most favourite destinations is Gstaad. They visit the place once a year. Rhea Kapoor wrote on Saif's picture, " The best." Stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a few heart emojis. Take a look:

Before sharing the pictures on Instagram feed, Kareena dropped a few pictures of Saif on her Instagram stories as well. Sharing a picture of Saif Ali Khan, she wrote, "Finally got him to pose for the Gram" and dropped a heart emoji.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor hosted an intimate party for her family and friends at their residence on the occasion of Diwali. Karisma Kapoor shared fun-filled pictures from the night. They were joined by parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and others. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Family, Food and Festivities. How it started and how it ended." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor often treats her Instagram followers to famjam posts. She shared a candid picture with Saif Ali Khan on their marraige anniversary where she can be seen relishing a piece of pizza. Kareena wrote in the caption, "This is US. You,Me and Pizza...Forever Kinda Love...Happy Anniversary husband..." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan. Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. The film released on Netflix. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.