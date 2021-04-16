'Stay Wavy Baby': Natasa Stankovic Drops New Pics From Beach Vacation

Natasa Stankovic shared this picture. (Image courtesy: natasastankovic__)

Can Natasa Stankovic stop making us jealous by posting such amazing staycation pictures amid the pandemic? Hardik Pandya's wife is currently accompanying the cricketer on his professional tour, and her Instagram profile is a treat to the sore eyes. The actress is back with another bunch of snaps straight from her outing on a beach. The 29-year-old is seen in a loose pink tie-dye T-shirt paired with black cycling shorts. Natasa was not in a mood to show her face this time as she covered it with a yellow hat. In the backdrop, we can see a beautiful cloudy sky and waves crashing on the beach. The caption fits well, as Natasa wrote, "Stay wavy, baby."

Natasa seems to be a true lover of aqua activities. If you don't believe us, then rush to her Insta timeline. In one of the recent posts, Natasa was spotted playing with son Agastya in a swimming pool.

Don't you miss that video where Natasa decided to take a dip into the pool looking absolutely stunning. Natasa's sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma, wife of cricketer Krunal Pandya, was the person behind the lens. In the clip, we see Natasa making an appearance in an orange slip dress. Then, the footage cuts to the poolside and we see her walking gracefully wearing a brown monokini.

Natasa and her pals recently created a buzz on the Internet not for those gorgeous posts but for their expressions. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, fans could spot Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit Sharma, Natasa and Pankhuri cheering for the players from the stands. Then there was a moment when the trio expressed their shock after looking at something on a mobile phone. That's it. The photo was all over the Internet soon. It was later shared by the official Instagram page of Mumbai Indians too.