What 'Bliss' Looks Like For Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic shared this image. (courtesy: natasastankovic__)

Highlights Natasa Stankovic shared a new picture

Before that she took the Don't Rush Challenge

The video went insanely viral

Natasa Stankovic is known for her fashion game. The model-actress has posted another pic where she is acing the summer look, her partner Hardik Pandya is missing from the photograph though. The all-rounder is currently preparing for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Wearing a pair of comfortable denim shorts, a black crop top and a white shrug, Natasa embodied the perfect beach vibe. With a bare face and minimal accessories, Natasa seems ready to hit the pool. She chose to keep it simple with a one-word caption that read "bliss", followed by a flower emoji. The unanimous opinion on social media was that the 29-year-old looks "beautiful".

Both Natasa and Hardik have been sharing fun videos of each other on their Instagram timelines, much to fans' delight. Just a few days ago, the couple and their child Agastya took part in the "Don't Rush" challenge. The viral video has clocked in 9.2 million views so far.

Hardik and Natasa also joined the "Pawri ho rahi hai" trend by posting a video of the couple and a murder of hungry crows near their room. The clip shows Hardik introducing Natasa and himself before he turns the camera towards the crows who are focused on attacking a plate of food. Recreating the line made famous by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, the cricketer says, "Ye Nats hai, ye main hun, ye humara garden hai.. aur vahan, party chal rahi hai." The clip was an instant hit with fans flooding the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

Natasa is spending some quality time with Hardik before he plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the latest edition of IPL. The reigning champions will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of the season.