Here's How Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Celebrated Son Agastya's 8-Month Anniversary

Natasa Stankovic shared this photo. (Image courtesy: natasastankovic__)

Actress-model Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya's son Agastya is 8-months-old now. The couple celebrated their little baby's 8-month anniversary in really adorable ways on social media on Tuesday. Natasa and Hardik welcomed Agastya on July 30 last year. On her Instagram story, Natasa Stankovic shared a super cute photo of little Agastya looking at her. "Love you, 8 months today," she wrote in the caption. Hardik Pandya shared a picture of himself holding his little baby and wrote: "Our Agastya turns 8 months. Time flies with him...big boy." The photo features Hardik sporting an orange tee and black shorts while Agastya looks adorable in a blue and white romper.

Screenshot of Natasa's Instagram story.

Recently, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya took the 'Don't Rush' challenge. She even shared a video of themselves on social media and within minutes, it took the Internet by storm, courtesy baby Agastya. Hardik completed the challenge by holding Agastya in his arms.

Announcing the adorable addition to their family on July 30 last year, Hardik Pandya wrote: "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Meanwhile, check out some more cute pictures of Agastya shared by Natasa and Hardik:

Natasa Stankovic, a former model, has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns and Lupt, to name a few. She also starred in Swara Bhasker's web show Flesh and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which she participated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni, who was a contestant in the no-concluded reality show Bigg Boss 14.