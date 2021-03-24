Natasa Stankovic Enjoys A Perfect Summer Day In A Pool

Natasa Stankovic shared this photo. (Image courtesy: natasastankovic__)

Highlights Natasa can be seen sporting shades with a cool drink in her hand

She can be seen chilling in a pool

The Internet found her picture "beautiful"

A day after India's triumph over England in the ODI series, cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic was seen upping the glam quotient by the pool. Sporting shades with a cool drink by her side, the Serbian beauty looks stunning in her Insta upload. Natasha chose to keep the caption basic with emojis. The Internet found this picture 'beautiful'.

The 29-year-old model-turned-actress flew to Pune with husband Hardik Pandya and their son Agastya, ahead of the three-match ODI series. Natasa also shared a couple of pictures where Hardik and the baby are seen having a nap together.

The Team India all-rounder also shared a picture from the flight on his Instagram timeline. He captioned it as, "Thank you Ahmedabad. My forever travel partner. See you Pune."

The couple had announced the news of marriage and pregnancy in May 2020. They welcomed Agastya on 30 July, 2020.

Meanwhile, Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya made a smashing ODI debut, ahead of his 30th birthday. Cricket lovers witnessed an emotional moment between the siblings as the two remembered their late father after Krunal's successful innings.

Hardik interviewed Krunal after the match. Remembering their father, the ODI debutant said, "He was supposed to come to watch the match and he had kept his backpack ready with his clothes, shoes, and hat. So when I got to play my debut match here in Pune, I took that bag along with me to the dressing room."