'Fly High Our Angel': Natasa Stankovic Shares Memories With Hardik Pandya's Father

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic paid tribute to her fiancé Hardik Pandya's late father, who died on Saturday. Natasa posted memories in the form of throwback pictures and videos. One of the pictures featured Natasa along with her son Agastya and Hardik Pandya's father. She began the note by writing: "Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empty too. Already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I'm glad you lived your life like a boss, our real rockstar."

An emotional Natasa added in her note, "I'll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything. Love you papa."

Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya got engaged in January last year. Hardik Pandya arranged for a filmy setting for his proposal to girlfriend Natasa Stankovic and she said yes. The couple had filled up their Instagram with glimpses of their romantic date on a yacht in the middle of the sea. They welcomed a baby boy in July last year, who they have named Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic, a former model, has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns and Lupt, to name a few. She also starred in Swara Bhasker's web show Flesh and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which she participated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni, who is a contestant in the current season of Bigg Boss 14.