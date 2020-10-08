On Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya's Loved Up Pic, Her Ex Aly Goni Leaves A Comment

Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya (courtesy natasastankovic)

Highlights Natasa shared a loved up photo of herself and Hardik

She also sent out a virtual hug with the photo

Hardik responded to Natasa's photo by addressing her as "My love"

Model-actresss Natasa Stankovic was missing her fiance Hardik Pandya, who is busy with the Indian Premiere League, and hence flipped through throwback pictures to revisit old memories. One among them made it to Natasa Stankovic's Instagram, with which she sent out a virtual hug to Hardik, and guess who dropped an adorable comment on the post? Natasa Stankovic's former boyfriend, actor Aly Goni found the photo rather cute and dropped the red heart icon in the comments section. Aly Goni's comment garnered a lot more number of 'likes' by Natasa Stankovic's Instafam as Hardik Pandya's reaction. Hardik responded to Natasa Stankovic's photo by addressing his fiancee as "My love."

Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni participated as a couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 last year. They were the third runners-up on the show. Take a look at Natasa's post and Aly Goni's comment here:

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya often trend for setting major couple goals with their social media posts. The couple got engaged in January - Hardik Pandya arranged for a filmy setting for his proposal to girlfriend Natasa Stankovic and she said yes. The couple had filled up their Instagram with glimpses of their romantic date on a yacht in the middle of the sea. They welcomed a baby boy in July end, who they have named Agastya. Natasa and Agastya are Hardik Pandya's biggest cheerleader. Here's proof:

Natasa Stankovic has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns, Lupt, among others. She was last seen in Swara Bhasker's web show Flesh.