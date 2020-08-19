'Seriously?': Natasa Stankovic's Reaction After Instagram Removes Loved-Up Pic With Hardik Pandya

Natasha Stankovic, Hardik Pandya in a cute pic (courtesy natasastankovic)

Serbian actress and former Nach Baliye contestant Natasa Stankovic shared an update on her Instagram story recently, revealing the photo-sharing platform removed one of her recent story entries. Natasa Stankovic, who shared a loved-up photo of herself and her fiance, cricketer Hardik Pandya on Instagram, shared a screenshot of Instagram's response to her story, which said: "We removed your post because it goes against our community guidelines. Post removed for harmful, false information." Natasa, who also later shared the photo as a post, tagged Instagram's official handle and wrote: "Seriously?" In the photo, Hardik Pandya can be seen kissing his wife.

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic shared the adorable couple photo with her Instafam, dedicating a message to her fiance Hardik Pandya. "Already missing you," she wrote for Hardik Pandya, who is busy prepping for the Indian Premier League 2020, which is all set to kick-start in Dubai on September 19. The 26-year-old cricketer responded with the red heart icon and the three golden words: "I love you."

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya often trend for setting major couple goals with their social media posts. The couple, who got engaged in January, welcomed a baby boy in July end, who they have named Agastya. "Thank you for giving me the best gift ever," Hardik had shared a shout-out post for Natasa, who also recently introduced her baby son to her Instafam with this post: "When I hold you, life makes sense."

Earlier in January, Hardik Pandya arranged for a filmy setting for his proposal to girlfriend Natasa Stankovic and she said yes. The couple had filled up their Instagram with glimpses of their romantic date on a yacht in the middle of the sea.