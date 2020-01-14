Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya's Throwback Pic Is All About Sun, Sand And Sea

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya (courtesy natasastankovic)

Highlights Natasa and Hardik got engaged on January 1

Hardik proposed to her on a yacht in Dubai

Natasa shared throwback pics from a vacation with Hardik

Serbian actress and former Nach Baliye contestant Natasa Stankovic, who recently got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya in Dubai, was in a throwback kind of a mood and flipped through the pages of her vacation diaries with her fiance. Natasa Stankovic dug out a sun-kissed photo of the couple and shared it with the fire and the heart emojis because, no caption needed. "Throwback," she simply hashtagged the vacation memory. Hardik Pandya reacted to the photo with another heart emoji in the comments section. The photo is a true blue example of couple goals - Natasa Stankovic is stunning in a cut-out bikini while Hardik Pandya poses with unmatchable swag. Needless to say that Natasa Stankovic's throwback post has sent Instagram into a tizzy.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's throwback photo is all about the sun, the sand and the sea.

Natasa Stankovic is a water-baby:

Hardik Pandya began the year 2020 with a wedding proposal to girlfriend Natasa Stankovic and she said yes! Glimpses of Hardik Pandya's filmy proposal (flowers, balloons and a ring on a yacht in the middle of the sea and all that) were shared with an even more filmy caption on his Instagram. Borrowing lyrics from the song Jaanu Meri Jaan from the 1980 movie Shaan, the cricketer wrote: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020. Engaged."

Natasa Stankovic said "Forever, yes!" She shared a video of when Hardik Pandya going down on his knees to pop the question.

Meanwhile, speaking about Hardik Pandya's surprise engagement, the cricketer's father Himanshu Pandya told Times Of India in an interview: "Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged."