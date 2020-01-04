Trending: Urvashi Rautela's Comment On Rumoured Ex-Flame Hardik Pandya's Engagement Post

Hardik Pandya shared this photo (courtesy hardikpandya93)

Highlights Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with a loved-up post

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan," he captioned his pic

Urvashi Rautela wrote: "Best wishes on your engagement"

Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who recently got engaged to Serbian actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, has been trending since the announcement on Wednesday not only for the loved-up engagement photos but also for Urvashi Rautela's congratulatory message to the couple. Hardik Pandya is rumoured to have dated Urvashi Rautela sometime in 2018. Hardik Pandya's engagement post was filled with congratulatory messages from the likes of fellow cricketers Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Sagarika Ghatge and also rumoured ex-flame Urvashi Rautela. "Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish both a wonderful life and an everlasting love," she wrote.

Urvashi also congratulated the newly-engaged couple on her Instagram story with an adorable message to Hardik Pandya:

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic in a rather filmy way - on a yacht and in the middle of the sea. He made the engagement announcement with an even more filmy caption, borrowing lyrics from the song Jaanu Meri Jaan from the 1980 movie Shaan: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020. Engaged."

Natasa Stankovic said "Forever, yes!" She shared a video of when Hardik Pandya went down on his knees to pop the question.

Hardik Pandya has also reportedly dated actress Elli AvRam in the past. Urvashi Rautela is a former Miss India (Universe) and has featured in films such as Singh Saab the Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Race 3.