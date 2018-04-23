Elli AvrRam's Rumoured Boyfriend Hardik Pandya Spotted Flirting With Urvashi Rautela: Reports

Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is apparently dating actress Elli AvrRam, met actress Urvashi Rautela at a recent party and the two reportedly had "eyes and ears only for each other" at the bash. A guest from the party told SpotboyE that Hardik Pandya and the Hate Story 4 actress "hit it off really well" and that they exchanged "flirtatious looks" throughout the party. Last month, reports of Hardik Pandya and Elli AvrRam's romance made headlines and the rumoured couple topped the trends list on again and off again. The SpotboyE reported also stated that Elli AvrRam was in Sweden with her family when Hardik and Urvashi met at the party.
In March, Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya were spotted together several times including at the airport, the pictures of which went viral. Elli was also spotted at the studio where Hardik was shooting for an advertisement. Elli had also attended Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya's reception in December last year.
Elli AvrRam is a Sweedish actress, whose ticket to the Indian entertainment industry was reality show Bigg Boss 7. She debuted in Bollywood opposite Maniesh Paul in Mickey Virus and went on to star in films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Naam Shabana. Her upcoming projects are the Telugu and Tamil remakes of Queen, in which she will step into Lisa Haydon's shoes.
Urvashi Rautela, a former Miss India (Universe), has featured in films such as Singh Saab the Great, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4. Her next film is Race 3, co-starring Salman Khan.