Trending: Elli AvrRam Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Hardik Pandya Again Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya were spotted together again in Mumbai

Share EMAIL PRINT Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya were photographed in Bandra New Delhi: Highlights Elli and Hardik arrived in separate cars Last week, Elli visited Hardik during an ad shoot She had also attended Hardik's brother's wedding



See the viral pictures here.



This was taken when Elli visited Hardik on the sets of the ad shoot.



Elli AvrRam, 27, and Hardik Pandya, 24, haven't acknowledged a romance yet. They haven't posted about each other on social media also. The duo have trended on and off after Elli attended Hardik's brother Krunal's wedding last December.



Several Bollywood actresses have married Indian cricketers in the past. Recently, actress Anushka Sharma got married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in Italy. Before them, Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married. Yuvraj Singh has also has married actress Hazel Keech.



Elli AvrRam, a Swedish actress, debuted on Indian television with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7. Her first Bollywood film was opposite Maniesh Paul in 2013's Mickey Virus. She has also featured in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Naam Shabana. Elli starred in a special song sequence in Poster Boys. Her upcoming projects are the Telugu and Tamil remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Queen.





Actress Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya were spotted together again in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday evening. The rumoured couple became one of the top trends on the Internet together for their pictures. Elli and Hardik, who arrived in separate cars, carefully avoided being photographed together. Both of them have often been spotted together in the last few weeks, including at the airport. Just last week, Elli was photographed at Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, where Hardik was shooting for an advertisement. Their pictures went crazy viral. In the recent pictures which are now trending, Elli, dressed casually, is seen sitting in her car while Hardik has been photographed driving his car.See the viral pictures here.This was taken when Elli visited Hardik on the sets of the ad shoot.Elli AvrRam, 27, and Hardik Pandya, 24, haven't acknowledged a romance yet. They haven't posted about each other on social media also. The duo have trended on and off after Elli attended Hardik's brother Krunal's wedding last December. Several Bollywood actresses have married Indian cricketers in the past. Recently, actress Anushka Sharma got married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in Italy. Before them,actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married. Yuvraj Singh has also has married actress Hazel Keech.Elli AvrRam, a Swedish actress, debuted on Indian television with Salman Khan's. Her first Bollywood film was opposite Maniesh Paul in 2013's. She has also featured in films likeand. Elli starred in a special song sequence in. Her upcoming projects are the Telugu and Tamil remakes of Kangana Ranaut's